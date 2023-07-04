NXM Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, "NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/."

