Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $297.27 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $297.27 million and $13.10 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,956.95 or 0.06316658 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00042904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00031774 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05262261 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $14,860,310.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

