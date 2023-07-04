Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VGT stock opened at $441.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $410.17 and a 200 day moving average of $373.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.