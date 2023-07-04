Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

OPAD opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $1.20. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 119.30%. The company had revenue of $609.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post -5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $43,164.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,044,222 shares in the company, valued at $21,918,398.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 73,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 384.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 962,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 885,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 501,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 73,753 shares in the last quarter.

About Offerpad Solutions

(Free Report

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.