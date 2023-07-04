OMG Network (OMG) One Day Volume Reaches $19.20 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $95.95 million and $19.20 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00042717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000779 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

