ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor makes up approximately 2.0% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 177,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85.5% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 53,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.12.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.83. 3,602,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,632,182. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,450 shares of company stock worth $5,004,989 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.