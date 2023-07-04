OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Update

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,100 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 268,900 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
OpGen Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OpGen stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 114,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $13.30.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 164.45% and a negative net margin of 1,187.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of OpGen
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
About OpGen
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OpGen
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.