OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Update

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,100 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 268,900 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OpGen Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OpGen stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 114,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 164.45% and a negative net margin of 1,187.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

About OpGen

(Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.