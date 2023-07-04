Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock worth $682,511,547 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $318.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.