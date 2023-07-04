Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

