O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.9 %

ORLY stock traded down $8.22 on Tuesday, reaching $947.08. 184,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,004. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $626.44 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $926.15 and a 200-day moving average of $866.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

