Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Up 50.6% in June

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 16,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,063.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

OESX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

OESX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 23,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,103. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.93.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

