Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.47 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 99.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 224.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 179.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 25,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

