Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2631 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $22.52.

Get Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $289,000.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.