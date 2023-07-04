Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2023

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVFFree Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5171 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF Price Performance

OVF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVFFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.15% of Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF

(Free Report)

The Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (OVF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex US index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to non-U.S. equities combined with a U.S OVF was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.