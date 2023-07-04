Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5171 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF Price Performance

OVF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.15% of Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (OVF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex US index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to non-U.S. equities combined with a U.S OVF was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

