Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is BNC Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

BNC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,189 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 2.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,285,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828,689 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 101,716 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,434,000 after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,194,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,509,000 after acquiring an additional 335,419 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,779 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

