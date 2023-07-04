Pachira Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $408.06. 2,372,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.55. The company has a market cap of $310.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

