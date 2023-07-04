Pachira Investments Inc. Buys 6,521 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 22.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11,831.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,940,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,668 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $220.94. 2,423,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,400. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.48. The company has a market cap of $304.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

