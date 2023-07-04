Pachira Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 5,159 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,159 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Shopify makes up approximately 1.1% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,479,000 after purchasing an additional 706,688 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 618,195 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.85. 7,509,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,155,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $67.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

