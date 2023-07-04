Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Free Report) is one of 24 public companies in the “Food Distribution” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pacific Ventures Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group -20.55% N/A -109.23% Pacific Ventures Group Competitors -15.34% -9.36% -3.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group $39.91 million -$7.73 million -0.07 Pacific Ventures Group Competitors $5.73 billion $78.69 million 276.01

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Ventures Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group. Pacific Ventures Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, meaning that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of shares of all “Food Distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Food Distribution” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Ventures Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Ventures Group Competitors 90 562 287 0 2.21

As a group, “Food Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 3.19%. Given Pacific Ventures Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Ventures Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Pacific Ventures Group rivals beat Pacific Ventures Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

