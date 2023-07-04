PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Bought by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,929 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.15% of PagerDuty worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 71,375 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $2,283,286.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,097.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 71,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $2,283,286.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,097.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,457 shares of company stock worth $5,648,130 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PD stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

