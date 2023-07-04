Paladin Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,563 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,877,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,162,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,559,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,678,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPEI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 105,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,393. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

