Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.48. The company has a market capitalization of $304.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

