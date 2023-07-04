Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 378,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 59,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,641. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.54.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

