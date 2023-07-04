Paladin Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after acquiring an additional 118,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.95. 2,650,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,997. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

