Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 9,874 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,002,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,549. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

