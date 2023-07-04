Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 284 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.39. The stock had a trading volume of 297,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,750. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $482.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.95 and its 200 day moving average is $441.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.