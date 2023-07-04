Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 673 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $4.07 on Tuesday, hitting $326.61. 1,106,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,694. The company has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.01 and a 200-day moving average of $339.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

