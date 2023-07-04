Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $68.10. 8,617,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,979,786. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

