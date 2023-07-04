Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $14.52 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.7% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. 959,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,193. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

