Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 84.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.5 %

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.29. 1,389,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,596. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.