Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 142 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 1.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after acquiring an additional 92,338 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in McKesson by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MCK traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $420.80. 402,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,569. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $315.78 and a 1-year high of $429.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.77 and a 200-day moving average of $373.91.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.83.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $12,581,657. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.