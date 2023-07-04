Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 666 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11,831.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,940,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,668 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $435,417,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.94. 2,423,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

