Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 23,909 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,909 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,200 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.