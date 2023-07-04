PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

PCM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 40,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PCM Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

