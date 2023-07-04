PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Mizuho lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,574. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $177,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $177,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,166,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,989. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 77,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 15,268 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 38.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,135,000 after purchasing an additional 183,251 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 473.2% during the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 138,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 934,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,978,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

