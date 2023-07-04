Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $16.30 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises 3.0% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $16,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 574,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,355,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,878,000 after buying an additional 528,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 643.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 570,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 493,980 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.69. 861,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,714.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,235 shares of company stock worth $4,502,675. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

