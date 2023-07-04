PFG Advisors Acquires 14,424 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF makes up 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PFG Advisors owned about 1.43% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter.

ALTL opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $830.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

