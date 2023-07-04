PFG Advisors Acquires 45,912 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,912 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.