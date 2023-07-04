PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $236.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $174.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

