PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $236.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $174.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.