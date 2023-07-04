PFG Advisors Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,936 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

