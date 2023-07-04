PFG Advisors Grows Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $847.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

