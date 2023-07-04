PFG Advisors Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE WM opened at $171.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

