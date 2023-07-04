PFG Advisors Has $9.44 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

