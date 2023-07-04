PFG Advisors Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $262.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.87. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

