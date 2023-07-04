PFG Advisors Sells 6,035 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.41. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2319 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

