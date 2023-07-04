PFG Advisors Trims Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

