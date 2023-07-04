PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $73,225.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,346,655 shares in the company, valued at $39,443,524.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $62,275.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $63,900.00.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,083. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $376.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.85 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 20.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGTI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

(Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.