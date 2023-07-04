PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $73,225.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2023

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTIFree Report) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,346,655 shares in the company, valued at $39,443,524.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $62,275.00.
  • On Monday, May 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $63,900.00.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,083. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTIFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $376.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.85 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 20.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGTI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

(Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.