Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 2.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $50,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,919. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.