Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Short Interest Update

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Phunware Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of Phunware stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,857. Phunware has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

