Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pigeon Stock Performance

Shares of PGENY remained flat at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Pigeon has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

